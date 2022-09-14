Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.17 to $88.48 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 93 cents to $94.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.52 a gallon. October heating oil fell 16 cents to $3.38 a gallon. October natural gas rose 83 cents to $9.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.30 to $1,709.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 8 cents to $19.57 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 143.11 Japanese yen from 144.39 yen. The euro fell to 99.78 cents from 99.79 cents.