Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military has claimed for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield. A Ukrainian military official, as well as a pro-Ukrainian army website closely associated with the military, published images Tuesday of the wreckage of the drone. It resembled a triangle, or delta-shaped, drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed, or “Witness” in Farsi. The military official and the website both said Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv’s offensive there. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.