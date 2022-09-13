Skip to Content
No women or minorities now run Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With the departure of the head of the Tropicana, none of Atlantic City’s nine casinos is now led by a woman or a Black person. Jacqueline Grace left her job as senior vice president and general manager of the Tropicana in late July after nearly two years in the top job there. She is now CEO of Beam Living, a New York property management company. Grace was the last of a group of four women, two of them Black, who ran Atlantic City casinos just two years ago.

