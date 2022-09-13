Ethiopia’s economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Once home to one of Africa’s fastest growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and weary citizens far from the front are pleading for peace. Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade, foreign exchange restrictions and mounting debt amid reports of massive government spending on the war effort. Parliament early this year reportedly approved an additional $1.7 billion budget for defense. Ethiopian officials paint a rosy picture for the country of well over 110 million people. But the Ethiopian Economic Association’s meeting this month made clear the country is hurting.

