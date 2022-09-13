Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 47 cents to $87.31 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 83 cents to $93.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.48 a gallon. October heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.54 a gallon. October natural gas rose 3 cents to $8.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $23.20 to $1,717.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 37 cents to $19.49 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.39 Japanese yen from 142.73 yen. The euro fell to 99.79 cents from $1.0117.