Biden’s midterm self-edit: Less talk about inflation woes

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent speeches, President Joe Biden has stopped talking so much about inflation worries. Missing is a once-common refrain about families at the kitchen table straining under the rising costs of food and gasoline. It’s a self-edit ahead of the midterm elections in November, prompted in part by the easing of inflationary pressures. But Biden is also attempting to shift the spotlight to his legislative wins, the loss of abortion protections and the threats that he says are posed to democracy by the many Republican leaders still under the sway of former President Donald Trump. When he does talk about inflation, he insists his policies are bringing prices down.

