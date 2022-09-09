Seattle superintendent: ‘tremendous progress’ to end strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones says the district and the Seattle Education Association have made “tremendous progress” toward ending a strike that has delayed the start of school since Wednesday for about 49,000 students. The union began picketing Wednesday over issues that include pay, class size, and support for special education students and those who are learning English. Jones said in a video message to families Friday both sides share the same goals of supporting students, having safe schools and providing high-quality instruction. He said the district is hoping to add social workers to middle and high schools, provide “intensive support” for first-year teachers and to offer meaningful raises.

