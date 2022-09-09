EU nations seek joint approach to contain energy prices

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is intensifying its mission to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as tensions mount with Russia over the war in Ukraine. The energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations are hoping to overcome differing views Friday on proposals to bring natural gas and electricity prices back to affordability. The measures range from windfall levies on oil and gas companies whose profits have risen along with skyrocketing prices to setting a price cap on Russian gas. Several ministers say reaching an agreement wouldn’t be easy but that speed is essential if vulnerable Europeans are to receive timely assistance.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.