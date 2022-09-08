Magnitude 5.4 quake off Greek islands; no damage reported

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 has struck off the western islands of Zakynthos and Cephalonia, but no damage or injury has been reported. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 10:36 a.m. (0736GMT) some 57 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Lixouri on Cephalonia, in the Ionian Sea. It was felt across much of western Greece. The Fire Service said it had no reports of damage or injury from the quake. The region is one of the most earthquake-prone in Greece, which in turn is in one of the world’s most seismically active areas.

