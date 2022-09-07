New UK Cabinet is diverse in makeup and solidly on the right

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss’s new Cabinet is Britain’s most diverse ever with women serving as prime minister and deputy prime minister and Black and South Asian politicians filling many of the top jobs. The government’s diversity reflects years of work by the right-of-center Conservative Party to shake its “pale, male and stale” image. It includes Britain’s first Black Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng; the first Black foreign secretary in James Cleverly; and a home secretary of Indian heritage, Suella Braverman. While they come from different backgrounds, the new ministers share Truss’s small-state, free-market economic views and staunch support for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

