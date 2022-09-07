Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $4.94 to $81.94 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $4.83 to $88 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 11 cents to $2.31 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.59 a gallon. October natural gas fell 31 cents to $7.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $14.90 to $1,727.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 35 cents to $18.26 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.15 Japanese yen from 142.91 yen. The euro rose to 99.82 cents from 99.10 cents.