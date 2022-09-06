Swiss retailer rolls out ‘coffee balls’ to replace capsules

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss retailer Migros says that it’s launching a coffeemaking system designed to replace capsules, which produce thousands of tons of waste worldwide each year. The cooperative said Tuesday that its spherical capsules, described as “coffee balls,” are fully compostable unlike the plastic and aluminum containers popularized by its rival Nestle under the brand Nespresso 36 years ago. Migros said its coffee balls are encased in a thin and flavorless seaweed-based cover that can be discarded with the spent coffee after use. The company said the CoffeeB system that also features a special coffeemaker will be rolled out first in Switzerland and France this year, followed by Germany in 2023.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.