Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial, cites key witness’ regrets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes requested a new trial Tuesday, asserting in a court filing that a key witness for the prosecution now regrets the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup. The petition centers on the reliability of testimony provided by former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, who said he repeatedly raised concerns about the accuracy of bloods tests that were being administered to patients. Rosendorff’s testimony played a major role in the prosecution’s case.

