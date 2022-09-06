CVS Health moves closer to home care with $8B Signify deal

CVS Health will pay about $8 billion to expand into home care, a practice that could cut costs and keep patients happy, provided they get the help they need. The health care giant is buying Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors or other care providers to patient homes to assess how they are doing and what help they might need. CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch told analysts Tuesday that the deal _ announced late Monday _ is a way for her company to provide more help to patients where and when they want it.

