ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say four planes carrying aid for Pakistani flood victims from the UN refugee are arriving in this impoverished Islamic nation. Monday’s announcement by the Foreign Ministry comes as the country’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif traveled to the south where the flood has swollen a major lake, posing threat to half a million people nearby population. While floods touched much of Pakistan, Sindh province has been the most affected. Engineers the previous day made a cut into an embankment in the sides of Lake Manchar to release rising floodwater to save nearby cities and villages. Floods and monsoon rains have killed 1,314 people and damaged 1,6 million houses since mid-June.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.