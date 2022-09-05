Bangladesh PM to talk with Modi while in India to boost ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been welcomed to India by her counterpart, Narendra Modi, on her visit aimed at boosting bilateral ties. She and Modi are set to talk Tuesday on connectivity, energy, food security, and trade. In Bangladesh, her visit is being seen as politically significant as it comes ahead of general elections next year. The relationship between the neighbors is crucial, with India being Bangladesh’s largest trading partner in South Asia. While China is involved in almost all major infrastructure development schemes in Bangladesh, India is also more eager to take up joint projects. The two nations’ trade imbalance may be discussed. Hasina may also want to make progress on water-sharing agreements.

