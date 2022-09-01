When autumn leaves start to fall, will Wall Street follow?

NEW YORK (AP) — Welcome to the worst month of the year for Wall Street. The average September has been 10 times worse than the second-worst month of the year for the U.S. stock market, going back to 1950. Not only that, September has been the only month of the year over that span to turn in a loss more often than a gain. Stretch the horizon even further, back to 1928, and September is still the most common stinker. There’s no clear reason explaining why September has been such a bad month for stocks, though many hypotheses try.

