Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor’s ire

ATLANTA (AP) — One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals says it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health System announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the decision, noting the hospital’s vital role in treating emergencies and low-income residents. But Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders said in a statement the hospital could not find a solution. The company recently moved to shut down the emergency room and inpatient beds at another hospital in a lower-income area south of Atlanta.

