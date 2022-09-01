Amazon bid to scrap historic union win blocked

NEW YORK (AP) — A hearing officer for a federal labor board has rebuffed Amazon’s attempt to scrap a historic union win at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York. Shortly after the labor win in April, Amazon filed more than two dozen objections with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming the vote was tainted by organizers and the agency’s regional office in Brooklyn that oversaw the election. A spokesperson for the agency said in an email Thursday a hearing officer has recommended Amazon’s objections be overruled entirely. The officer also said the Amazon Labor Union should be certified as a bargaining representative for the warehouse. An Amazon spokesperson says the company will appeal the recommendation.

