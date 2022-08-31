Venezuelan migration picks up, reaches about 6.8M

LOS PATIOS, Colombia (AP) — About 6.8 million Venezuelans have left their homeland since economic crisis took hold in earnest for the country of some 28 million people. That huge migration slowed as the pandemic cut economic opportunities and complicated travel across the region and Venezuela’s socialist government adopted reforms that slowed an economic free-fall. But the outward march is on the rise again. Data from host countries around the region indicate that at least 753,000 Venezuelans have left their country for another in Latin America or the Caribbean since November.

