Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia has sued CVS Health after she says she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities. Paige Casey said CVS had for years granted her a religious accommodation that allowed her to opt out of prescribing or providing abortion-inducing drugs and certain contraceptives without incident. But in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manassas, she says the company changed its policy last year. CVS says sexual health services are an integral part of its MinuteClinics, and that it can’t grant exemptions when they hamper a core function of the clinic.

