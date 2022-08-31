EU to tighten travel rules for Russians, but no visa ban

PRAGUE (AP) — European Union countries have agreed on the need to make it harder for Russian citizens to enter the 27-nation bloc. But the EU failed Wednesday to find any consensus on imposing an outright tourist ban in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the ministers will make it more time-consuming and costly for Russian citizens to obtain short-term visas to enter Europe’s passport free travel zone. The political agreement comes despite a push by northern and eastern EU countries for a broad ban on tourist visas for Russians. They insist that the issue is a matter of national security as President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine drags on.

