52 million tickets sold for ultra-cheap travel in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A group representing transit companies says about 52 million tickets allowing people to use local public transportation across Germany for just 9 euros (dollars) per month were sold over the summer. The project ends this week amid widespread calls for some kind of successor. The “9-euro ticket” was introduced for three months at the beginning of June. It was part of a government program intended to help combat high inflation and fuel prices. The government also lowered the tax on fuel. That’s a discount that also ends on Wednesday. It is valid on all local and regional transport but not on intercity trains. The program has been a hit with day-trippers and others over the summer.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.