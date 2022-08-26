Christie’s to auction Paul Allen’s art trove, valued at $1B+

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 150 artworks from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen will be auctioned at Christie’s in New York this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1 billion in total. Christie’s says the works to be auctioned span 500 years of art history from Old Masters to the giants of modern art. All proceeds will go to philanthropy. Allen co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates. He died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018. In his lifetime he gave more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

