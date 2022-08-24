Amazon to shutter virtual health care service Amazon Care

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is shutting down the hybrid virtual, in-home care service it’s spent years developing. It’s a surprising move that underscores the challenges Amazon faces as it moves into health care. Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said in an email sent to staff that Amazon Care will end by Dec. 31. Amazon Care launched in 2019 for Seattle-based Amazon’s Washington state employees. That served as a testing ground for Amazon care before the company rolled it out nationally last year to include workers in all 50 states. It is also offered to private employers nationwide. Lindsay said the company determined it wasn’t the right long-term solution for customers.

