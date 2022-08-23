Macy’s lowers outlook despite solid second quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s reported fiscal second quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, but lowered its outlook as it faces a glut of inventory it needs to clear out amid a consumer pullback. The New York-based company said it earned $275 million, or 99 cents per share in the three month period that ended July 30. That compares with $345 million, or $1.08 per share in the year ago period. Adjusted per share results was $1 per share. Sales slipped roughly 1% to $5.6 billion. Analysts were expecting 86 cents per share on sales of $5.49 billion, according to FactSet. Sales at stores opened at least a year fell 1.5% but including licensed businesses like cosmetics that figure was down 1.6%. Online sales were down 5%.

