Najib seeks to remove Malaysia’s top judge from graft appeal

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Former Prime Minister Najib Razak is seeking to remove Malaysia’s top judge from his final appeal in a graft case linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. Najib would become Malaysia’s first former prime minister to be imprisoned if his appeal of his conviction and 12-year sentence fails. He has maintained he is innocent. Najib’s lawyer has said he won’t make any fresh arguments in the case. But the lawyer told the Federal Court on Tuesday that the defense has applied to recuse Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat based on new information received on a point of law. It didn’t elaborate. The court adjourned to decide the recusal bid.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.