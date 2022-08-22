Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 10:40 AM

Germany’s Scholz in Canada to diversify energy supply

KION

By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — German leader Olaf Scholz says he’s working as fast as he can to reduce Germany’s dependence on Russia for energy, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a business case is needed to send gas from Canada to Europe. Scholz is in Canada this week to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany.  Scholz says Germany would like to be a partner of Canada in the export of green hydrogen, but in the meantime natural gas will be needed. Trudeau played down the likelihood of direct gas exports to Germany due to logistical constraints and costs.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content