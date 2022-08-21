‘Dragon Ball Super’ bests ‘Beast’ at box office with $20.1M

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday. Universal’s Idris Elba-led action flick “Beast,” meanwhile, settled for a second-place debut with $11.6 million. Crunchyroll released “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” on 3,900 screens in North America, marking the widest-ever opening for an anime. The Toei Animation production was directed by Tetsuro Kodama, who had the support of “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama. “Bullet Train” placed third, followed by “Top Gun: Maverick” in fourth and “DC League of Super-Pets” in fifth place.

