Source: CBS extends Champions League deal for $250M a year

GENEVA (AP) — The Champions League is staying on CBS in the United States for six more years. A person familiar with the deal has told The Associated Press that CBS’ parent company Paramount is paying $250 million a year to renew its prime European soccer rights through 2030. That is an increase of 250% from the previous deal, starting in the 2024-25 season when a new competition format creates a 50% increase in the number of games. In May, CBS drew a U.S.-record for a Champions League final broadcast in English. The average audience was 2.76 million for Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.