Top TikToker Khaby Lame finally gets Italian citizenship
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — The 22-year-old king of TikTok finally has another title: Italian. Influencer Khaby Lame took his oath of Italian citizenship on Wednesday. Lame moved to Italy from his native Senegal when he was an infant. Because of Italy’s strict citizenship laws, he hadn’t become an Italian citizen until now. His situation and those of thousands of other young people with non-Italian parents made headlines after Lame became the most followed TikTok creator in June. He has 148 million followers. The attention paid to “Italy’s TikTok king” highlighted that he wasn’t actually Italian.