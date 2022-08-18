Rock mag Creem attempts comeback after more than 30 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Creem, which once billed itself as “America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine,” is attempting a comeback after more than 30 years. J.J. Kramer, the son of the original founder, is behind the effort. Kramer was 4 years old when his father died. The original Creem was a monthly publication and folded in 1999. The new version will be a glossy magazine that publishes quarterly and will be available only to people who pay $79 for a subscription. The comeback is happening at a time when both the magazine world and the music industry are far different than during Creem’s heyday in the 1970s.

