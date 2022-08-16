Plan to end railroad contract dispute calls for 24% raises

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The special board appointed by President Joe Biden to intervene in stalled railroad contract talks has suggested that 115,000 rail workers should get 24% raises and thousands of dollars in bonuses as part of a new agreement to avert a strike. Railroads and unions will use those recommendations as the basis for a new round of talks over the next month. It remains to be seen, however, whether both sides can agree on the higher wages and find ways to address union concerns about working conditions. If an agreement can’t be reached by mid September, federal law would allow a strike. But Congress is likely to intervene before then to keep the supply chain moving.

