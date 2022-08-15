Walmart deal with Paramount gives members streaming perks

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company’s streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the retailer’s shipping subscription service. The move is part efforts by the nation’s largest retailer to better compete with Amazon’s Prime membership program, which offers an array of perks. Starting in September, subscribers to Walmart+ will be have access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which includes ads and offers original dramas such as “1883” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” along with the preschool franchise “PAW Patrol,” recent blockbuster films such as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and live sports. The cost of Walmart+ will remain $98 a year, or $12.95 a month.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.