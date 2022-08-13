Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Anshu Jain, a fomer co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died, according to a statement by his family on Saturday. He was 59. Jain died of duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017. Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, where he helped build the firm’s global capital markets business. As Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen, he was the first ever non-European to lead the German bank. Before that, he ran the corporate and investment bank division from 2010. After leaving Deutsche Bank he served as president of Cantor Fitzgerald from 2017 until his death.

