Dutch arrest man linked to currency mixer Tornado Cash

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch financial prosecutors say they have detained a man suspected of involvement in “concealing criminal financial flows and facilitating money laundering” through the virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash. The financial prosecution service FIOD said in a statement released Friday that the 29-year-old man was arrested Aug. 10 in Amsterdam. The suspect’s identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy regulations. Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so the holders of illegally obtained assets can obscure the origin of stolen funds.

