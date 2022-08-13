Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya’s close election

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s peaceful presidential election saw a brief disruption late Saturday when riot police responded to scuffles at the national tallying center amid tensions over the close results. Police remained at the center on Sunday morning. An agent for longtime opposition leader and candidate Raila Odinga announced from the lectern that the tallying center was the “scene of a crime” before calm was restored. The agent offered no evidence in the latest example of the unverified claims that both top campaigns have made as Kenya waits for official results. The electoral commission has seven days from Tuesday’s election to announce results. The commission chair says the process is too slow.

