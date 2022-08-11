UK meets energy firms but no help yet for hard-hit consumers

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers have held inconclusive talks with energy companies amid mounting pressure to help people cope with soaring gas and electricity prices. Johnson, who is in his final weeks as prime minister, joined his Treasury chief at the meeting with firms including Scottish Power, EDF and Centrica. But Johnson says big decisions must be left to his successor — who will be named on Sept. 5 — and the talks Thursday produced no new announcements. The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% this year amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Another energy price increase for British consumers is due in October that could take bills over 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year.

