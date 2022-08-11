Dutchman convicted of role in farmers’ road block protest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man has been convicted of dumping straw on a Dutch road last month and sentenced to perform 80 hours of unpaid work. Thursday’s court case was one of the first stemming from widespread protests by farmers against government plans to slash nitrogen emissions. The 42-year-old man’s identity wasn’t released by the court in the eastern city of Arnhem. He was also ordered to pay 3,600 euros (about $3,700) in damages to cover the costs of the cleanup operation. The court ruled that he and about 30 other demonstrators partially blocked a highway by dumping garbage on the road.

