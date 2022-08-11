Clinton initiative’s NYC return includes Andres, Queen Rania

NEW YORK (AP) — World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres, Jordan’s Queen Rania, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will help relaunch the Clinton Global Initiative in September. That’s when the gathering of international dignitaries returns after six years. The two-day meeting Sept. 19 and 20 in New York is built around a theme of “The Business of How.” It will look to create partnerships between political, business and philanthropic leaders, which former President Bill Clinton said is the most effective way to tackle global problems. Organizers say this year’s gathering will combine a mix of proven solutions to issues that can be shared around the world and fostering new connections that can create new solutions.

