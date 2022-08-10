Inflation rises in Denmark, Norway, hitting food costs hard

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Annual inflation in Denmark came at 8.7% last month — rising at the fastest pace since 1983 — while the figure in neighboring Norway reached 6.8%. Statistics Denmark said Wednesday that the price of goods has increased by an average of 13.2% in the past year, the highest annual increase since February 1982. Statistics Norway says the July figures marked “a historically high price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages.” Those prices rose by 10.4% over the year and by 7.6% from June to July. The agency says it has never measured a similar increase in food prices from one month to the next.

