Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 results miss Wall Street’s view
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
Warner Bros. Discovery, which went public in April, missed Wall Street’s expectations in the second quarter as the media giant looks to work through the growing pains of its merger. The New York-based company lost $3.42 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter. Its adjusted loss was 11 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected breakeven results. Revenue totaled $9.83 billion, below the $11.53 billion that Wall Street was calling for.