Florida woman’s lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem. The class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on behalf of Nydia Jenkins and potentially millions of others who applied for credit during a three-week period earlier this year. The Jacksonville, Florida woman says she was forced to accept another loan that was $150 per month more than the one she was turned down for because of the error.

