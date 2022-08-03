Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

NEW YORK (AP) — Country superstar Dolly Parton is among the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients. Also being honored are Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman from the Oklahoma investment family. Parton’s $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2020 received plenty of attention once it yielded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. However, her fellow honoree Hill, through her Lyda Hill Philanthropies, was also an early donor to what would become the Moderna vaccine. The 2022 honorees will receive their medals in a private ceremony in New York on Oct. 13.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.