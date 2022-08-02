EA Sports to become title sponsor of Spanish league in 2023

MADRID (AP) — EA Sports will become the title sponsor of the Spanish league beginning in 2023-24. A source close to the agreement tells The Associated Press that the videogaming company will replace Spain-based bank Santander. The source can’t be named because the person is not authorized to officially speak about the deal. The league has yet to announce the deal. Santander is entering its final season as the main sponsor of the second-richest European domestic league. The league and EA Sports signed a multi-year contract. Other details on the agreement are not immediately available. The Spanish sports daily Marca says EA Sports will pay 30 million euros a season to the Spanish league.

