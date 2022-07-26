Investigators blame American Airlines pilot for bad takeoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators say a mistake by the captain of an American Airlines flight caused the plane’s wing to clip the ground during takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2019. The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain applied too much rudder power to offset a crosswind, causing the plane to veer to the left and nearly leave the runway. No one was injured in the April 2019 incident. American Airlines say it’s reviewing the NTSB report to see if any changes are needed in training. Both pilots are still working for American.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.