Gazprom raises more questions in energy standoff with Europe

BERLIN (AP) — Russia’s Gazprom has raised more questions about the return of a part that has been at the center of tensions over natural gas deliveries through a major pipeline to Europe. The state-owned energy giant said Monday that it isn’t satisfied with documents it’s received. Gazprom has reduced the flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 60%, citing alleged technical problems involving the equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions. Canada later gave permission for the part to be delivered. Its return to Russia has turned into a protracted saga, underlining tensions over the war in Ukraine and raising the possibility of even less gas flowing.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.