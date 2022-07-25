Feds suing poultry producers over unfair worker practices
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit against some of the largest poultry producers in the country. It’s part of an effort to end what the government says are longstanding deceptive and abusive practices for workers. The suit is being filed Monday, according to three people familiar with the matter who disclosed it to The Associated Press. The suit names Cargill, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms, along with a data consulting company. The Justice Department alleges the companies have been engaged in a multiyear conspiracy to exchange information about the wages and benefits of poultry plant workers in order to suppress competition for those workers.