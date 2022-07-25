Biden presses computer chips case in advance of Senate vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to move quickly to send to him a bipartisan bill designed to boost the computer chips industry and high-tech research in the United States. Biden calls semiconductors “the building blocks for the modern economy.” The Senate is expected to take a critical vote to advance the legislation on Tuesday, placing it on a glidepath to final passage later this week. If the bill goes to Biden, his administration will score a victory on legislation it says is necessary to protect national security and help the U.S. better compete with China.

