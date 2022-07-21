AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Please disregard Oracle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot, published on July 21, 2022, and datelined in AUSTIN, Texas. It duplicates a story that has already been published.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.